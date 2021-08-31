Infinitecoin Trading Up 3.2% This Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $20.33 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

