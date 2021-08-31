INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) vs. MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Head to Head Contrast

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MMA Capital and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than MMA Capital.

Risk & Volatility

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 19.93% 2.49% 1.36% INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MMA Capital and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $42.01 million 3.80 $8.37 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.45 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

