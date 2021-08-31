IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,960 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

