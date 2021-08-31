IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 13,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

