IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,229,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Axonics by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Barclays upped their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

