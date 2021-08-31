IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alector by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,384 shares of company stock worth $9,352,435. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

