Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.62

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 696848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

