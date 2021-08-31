Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

