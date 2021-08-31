Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.19

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.19 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 151.33 ($1.98). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 166,181 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of £235.07 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

