IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 117,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
IEC remained flat at $$15.26 during trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.
IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products.
