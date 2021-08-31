IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 117,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IEC remained flat at $$15.26 during trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 5,955.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 36.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products.

