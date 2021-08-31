IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDW Media and Fluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.89 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Fluent $310.72 million 0.68 $2.21 million $0.03 90.33

Fluent has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Volatility and Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IDW Media and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fluent has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.28%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59% Fluent -3.32% -4.73% -3.25%

Summary

Fluent beats IDW Media on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

