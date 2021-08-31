ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP opened at $482.65 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

