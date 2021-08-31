Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

HYFM opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -325.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

