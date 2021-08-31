Hunting’s (HTG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

HTG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.12. The company has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

