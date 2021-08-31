Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 390,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HDSN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 2,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,912. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, CEO Brian F. Coleman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock worth $260,812 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

