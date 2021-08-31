Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Plans $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

