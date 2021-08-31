Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hologic by 997.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

