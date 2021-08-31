Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,421 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hologic by 997.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 54,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,902. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

