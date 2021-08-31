HM Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HM Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 364,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,591,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 75,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

