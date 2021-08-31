Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 467,880 shares.The stock last traded at $146.02 and had previously closed at $145.78.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.