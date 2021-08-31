Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 957,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324,417 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 316,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRC traded up $12.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.78. 4,682,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,880. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

