Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 957,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.
In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:HRC traded up $12.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.78. 4,682,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,880. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.
About Hill-Rom
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.