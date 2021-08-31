Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of HKMPY stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $59.68 and a one year high of $75.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

