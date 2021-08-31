Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HXGBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

