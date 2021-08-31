Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $124.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE HRI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,683. Herc has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $135.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.57.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herc by 193.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 112,933.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

