Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) is Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Helios Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 48.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.