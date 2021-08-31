Healthpeak Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,385 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 772% compared to the typical volume of 388 call options.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,754. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.05.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

