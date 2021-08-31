HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Down to $55.28

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.28, but opened at $54.11. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 1,427 shares changing hands.

HHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. As a group, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

