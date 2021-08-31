Head-To-Head Review: Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Valley Bank and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and First Commonwealth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.67 $3.25 million N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.24 $73.45 million $0.81 16.49

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial 28.58% 11.03% 1.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that provides various banking products and financial services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, individuals, and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, noninterest-bearing demand, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. The company also offers online banking, bill payments, remote deposit captures, e-statements, and mobile banking services. It operates 3 branch offices; and serves customers in Salinas, Monterey, and King City. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

