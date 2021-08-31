Head-To-Head Review: Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Danone has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Danone and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 8 4 4 0 1.75 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danone and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $26.98 billion 1.86 $2.23 billion $0.76 19.22 Sow Good $470,000.00 60.20 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Danone beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products. The Waters division comprises the natural waters business along with aqua drinks. The Early Life Nutrition division focuses on specialized foods for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding while always complying with the World Health Organization Code and local laws. The Medical Nutrition division focuses mainly on people receiving medical treatment, babies afflicted with certain illnesses and frail elderly people. Danone was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

