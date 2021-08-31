Head-To-Head Contrast: WPP (NYSE:WPP) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WPP and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 2 3 7 0 2.42 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WPP and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $15.41 billion 1.06 -$3.81 billion $3.85 17.55 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.45 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPP.

Summary

WPP beats Stagwell on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

