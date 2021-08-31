Head to Head Contrast: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Tuya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 6.70 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -33.60 Tuya $179.87 million 30.50 -$66.91 million N/A N/A

Tuya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -10.68% -10.07% -6.80% Tuya N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kingsoft Cloud and Tuya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.41%. Tuya has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.90%. Given Tuya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Summary

Tuya beats Kingsoft Cloud on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

