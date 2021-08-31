Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Jeffrey M. Dayno Sells 2,159 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

HRMY stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.17.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

