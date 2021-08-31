Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $60.36 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

