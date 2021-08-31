Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,600 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NLSN stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

