Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,603 shares of company stock worth $9,846,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.