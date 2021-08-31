Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.63 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

