Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,281 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.