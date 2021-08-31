Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,558 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,505.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

