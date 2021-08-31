Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in August

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,101,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the July 29th total of 5,079,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

