Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,128,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 29th total of 2,076,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,475.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.