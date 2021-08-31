Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,468 shares of company stock valued at $308,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,581,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,583,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.75. 442,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,897. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

