GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Barclays began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.33. 21,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,886. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

