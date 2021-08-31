GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

