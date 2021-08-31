GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 437.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 5,923.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 37.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTH. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

