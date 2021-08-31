GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 248,818 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 187.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,818 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.89% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

