GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $863,000 in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth about $15,626,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 53.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 504,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $54,208,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

YSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.