GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $786,000 Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 320.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

