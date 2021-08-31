GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 42,805 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 350.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Tutor Perini worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

