GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at $20,089,983.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,693 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.