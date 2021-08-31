Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TV opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

